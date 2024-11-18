Carowinds Getting A New Water Ride For 2026

Looks like some exciting things are coming to Carowinds in the new year! It’s part of a one billion (that’s with a b) investment by the new parent company Six Flags. And they aren’t playing about playing. Carowinds getting a new water ride for 2026. And this thing looks spectacular.

Carowinds New Water Ride On Its Way

There is a planned expansion of Camp Snoopy according to our source wsoctv.com. That is set to be ready to roll in 2025. Here is what you can expect in the new Camp Snoopy. According to Channel 9 in Charlotte, “Those plans call for a new launch roller coaster, called Snoopy’s Racing Railway, and Charlie Brown’s River Raft Blast, an interactive raft ride”. According to Six Flags officials, ” It will be the largest investment in family-friendly attractions in the park’s history.” Wow!

As of this season, there is no other water attraction outside of the Carolina Harbor Waterpark. Although details do not specify whether or not the new ride will be in the water park or the main park, folks sure are excited.

The company’s plan for next year includes seven new roller coasters! Holy Cow! Looks like Carowinds parent company is pulling out all the stops. Carowinds is also expected to get a state of the art one of one-of-a-kind water park by 2026. Yep, there are sure a lot of changes ahead. Six Flags is the largest operator of amusement parks in North America.

For now, Carowinds has kicked off its WinterFest season. WinterFest will be at the park every weekend Friday-Sunday from now throughout the month of December. Starting Dec. 18, the park will be open every day until Jan. 4, with the exception of Christmas and Christmas Eve.

So, looking for something to do during the holidays? Carowinds has got you covered!