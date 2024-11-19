UNC Charlotte Fires Coach Biff Poggi

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Billy Napier of the Florida Gators (R) talks with head coach Biff Poggi of the Charlotte 49ers before the start of a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The UNC Charlotte football team is seeing some changes after Head Coach Biff Poggi has been fired from the coaching staff. The team has placed tight ends coach/associate head coach, Tim Brewster, as the interim coach for the remaining two games.

During Poggi’s last two seasons with the team, he went 6-16. Poggi is expected to be owed a $1.3 million buyout from his original contract, reports ESPN.

UNC Charlotte Future for 49ers

“I am thankful to Biff Poggi for his leadership and mentorship of our student-athletes over these past two seasons,” athletic director Mike Hill said in a statement Monday night. “No one can question Biff’s passion for helping young people succeed in life, both personally and professionally, but our on-field results have unfortunately fallen short of everyone’s expectations. As we move forward into the next chapter of Charlotte 49er Football, we will be looking for a leader to take our program to the next level as a consistent bowl and championship contender.”

Poggi came to Charlotte from Michigan where he was the assistant head coach. Although he was the head coach at St. Frances Academy of Baltimore, Poggi had very little football experience before arriving in Charlotte. Now, he is the second American Athletic Conference coach to be fired just after two campaigns.

What’s next for the 49ers? Well, although Brewster is interim coach, this is now another team added to the list of hiring for a new head coach. Other teams searching for a coach include Rice, Temple, FAU, and East Carolina.

Now, we wait and see who will take over the reins at UNC Charlotte and where the 49ers will go from here.

