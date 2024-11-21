Charlotte Christmas Tree Lightings

It’s that time of year again we seem like we’re full-fledged the Christmas season days before Thanksgiving this year. Thanksgiving does fall pretty late, coming next Thursday, November 28, and I think people are just ready for the holiday season, ready for Christmas.

One thing people like to do every holiday season is go to a tree lighting to see a large outside dark tree light in the night sky to bring in the Christmas season.

Most Well-Known Christmas Tree Lighting – Rockefeller Center

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is a large Christmas tree placed annually at Rockefeller Center, in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, United States. The tree is put in place in mid-November and lit in a public ceremony on the Wednesday evening following Thanksgiving. Since 1997, the lighting has been broadcast live, to hundreds of millions, on NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center telecast. The tree lighting ceremony is aired at the end of every broadcast, following live entertainment, and the tree is lit by the current Mayor of New York City.

The National Christmas Tree

The National Christmas Tree is a large evergreen tree located in the northeast quadrant of the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, D.C. Each year since 1923, the tree has been decorated as a Christmas tree. Every year, early in December, the tree is traditionally lit by the President and First Lady of the United States. Every president since Franklin D. Roosevelt has also made formal remarks during the tree-lighting ceremony.

Charlotte Area Christmas Tree-Lightings 2024

We did some research and found out where there are tree lightings right here in the Charlotte area that you can take the family and kids to.

Holiday Tree Lighting – December 10 – Ronald McDonald House

It takes place from 6 – 8 PM at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte at 1613 E Morehead Street.

Holiday Tree Lighting – December 6 – Prosperity Park Pool

This takes place from 6:30 – 7:30 PM at Prosperity Park Pool, 5710 Fairvista Drive.

Holiday Tree Lighting Festival – December 1- YMCA Camp Thunderbird – 30 minutes Drive From Charlotte

This takes place from 4:00 – 7:30 PM at the YMCA Camp Thunderbird, 1 Thunderbird Lane in Lake Wylie, South Carolina.

Belmont Christmas Tree Lighting – December 1

This takes place from – 10 – 11 PM at 115 N Main St in Belmont.

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting – November 22

This takes place at 6 PM at Harrisburg Park at 191 Sims Pkwy in Harrisburg.

Tree Lighting – November 22

This takes place from 6 – 8 PM at Waxhaw Downtown Park at 301 Givens St

in Waxhaw.

Lake Park Christmas Tree Lighting – December 1

This takes place at 10 PM at 6212 Creft Cir in Indian Trail.

Christmas Tree Lighting on Main St. – December 7

This takes place at 6 PM at The Courthouse Self-Pour Beer & Wine at 101 W Franklin Street in Monroe.

