Knox, Lil Wayne, Camila Cabello, GloRilla & More to Perform at 2025 College Football Playoff Concert in Atlanta

(Left) Lil Wayne performs onstage during iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 (Middle) Camila Cabello performs during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena (Right) Kane Brown performs onstage at Prudential Center on March 30, 2024

It’s going to be a good year for college football! A huge playoff concert will be held in Atlanta in 2025 and some of your favorite artists are going to be headlining. Everyone from Lil Wayne to Knox to GloRilla will be there.

College Football Playoff Concert Going Down in Atlanta

AT&T released the lineup for the Playoff List Live! concert series, which will feature artists like Muni Long, Myles Smith, Knox, GloRilla, Camila Cabello, and Lil Wayne. The concert is set to happen in Atlanta on January 18 and January 19, 2025. Lil Wayne, GloRilla, and Muni Long will perform on Saturday, the 18th and Camila Cabello, Knox, and Myles Smith will be on Sunday, the 19th.

“The incredible lineup at this year’s AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! will create unforgettable experiences in Atlanta, where sports and music thrive together,” said Mark Wright, Vice President of Media Services and Sponsorships at AT&T. “It’s the perfect way to kick off the championship weekend and keep the exhilaration alive for fans, no matter which team they’re rooting for.”

There will also be performances at the Allstate Championship Tailgate just outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Performers include Kanne Brown and Ashley Cooke.

Those with tickets to the championship game will automatically have access to the concert for the weekend. Others will be able to purchase tickets starting November 25, 2024 at 10 am. For more information on the concert, head to their website.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!