2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Sells Out Weekly Grounds Tickets

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 13: Hideki Matusyama of Japan plays his shot on to the 18th green during the final round of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on August 13, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

With just months to go, weekly grounds passes for the 2025 PGA Championship at Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club have sold out. This makes it the quickest sellout ever for this tournament at this location. Golf enthusiasts can still grab single-day tickets to see the action at this major championship, happening May 12-18, 2025. The PGA’s website lists several options for daily entry. Looking to see the pros practice? Tickets are still available for Monday through Wednesday sessions.

Those wanting to catch tournament play can purchase tickets for any day from Thursday to Sunday. Want to go upscale? Premium club access tickets, which give you entry to exclusive hospitality areas, range from $700 to $1200 per day. Kids under 16 can watch for free when joined by a ticket-holding adult. The PGA also thanks service members by letting them in free during practice rounds.

This is Quail Hollow’s second time hosting this major event. Their 2017 tournament brought in huge crowds, over 200,000 fans filled the grounds. The course has crowned some of golf’s biggest names: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Rickie Fowler have all won here. Players must face the tough “Green Mile,” three finishing holes that typically decide who wins on this 7,600-yard course.

Charlotte usually sees temperatures around 75 degrees in May, though rain has disrupted play in recent years. The weather has impacted four tournaments here since 2013. Details about getting there, including parking locations and shuttle services from distant lots, will come out later. The course is just 8 miles from Charlotte’s airport.

A team of over 1,000 local staff and volunteers will help keep this major championship running smoothly all week long.

