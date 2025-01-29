This Day in Sports History: January 29

Every date carries its own historical moment, and January 29 is no exception. Over the years, it has played host to remarkable achievements across basketball, baseball, football, hockey, and more. From record-breaking performances to cultural shifts and industry milestones, this day has left a lasting mark on the world of sports.

Unforgettable Games & Remarkable Records

January 29 has been a platform for some legendary achievements in sports.

David Beckham got approval for Inter Miami CF as an MLS expansion team, which further boosted soccer’s growth in the United States while highlighting his influence on the sport’s evolution. 2019: Following a chaotic post-fight brawl at UFC 229 between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor’s camps, both fighters received fines and suspensions—one of MMA’s most controversial moments. Nurmagomedov received a retroactive nine-month suspension and a $500,000 fine. McGregor received a six-month suspension and a $50,000 fine.

January 29 has witnessed many pivotal milestones in sports history, from Shaun White reinventing snowboarding to Karl Malone shattering records. These turning points show how sports continue to excite followers throughout the world while changing in tandem with culture and technology.