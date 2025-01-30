Panthers Ready for 2025 Rebuild With 9 Draft Picks, Young Shows Promise

SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA - JULY 26: Carolina Panthers fans wait for autographs following Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Wofford College on July 26, 2023 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers head into 2025 with nine valuable draft picks, while quarterback Bryce Young finished his rookie season strong by throwing seven touchdowns without any interceptions in his last three games.

Picking eighth in the draft gives them a chance to fix their struggling defense, which hit rock bottom in 2024. The receiving group needs help too, even though Adam Thielen emerged as Young’s reliable target. Young’s improvement shows in the numbers. His error-free end to 2024 points to good things ahead. He just needs playmakers around him to reach his ceiling.

New GM Dan Morgan needs to address the offense right away. The team’s investments in Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall Jr. haven’t worked out in the passing game. Team sources suggest Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins tops their trade wishlist. His 911-yard, 10-touchdown performance in 2024 would pair nicely with Young’s abilities.

Chris Godwin stands out as another possible free agent pickup. Every free agent signing will affect their draft plans. With needs all over the team, adding the right veterans could completely change their draft approach.

The defense needs a complete rebuild after falling apart. Morgan’s decisions in free agency and the draft will determine what kind of defense they’ll be. These moves could make or break his time with the team.

David Tepper’s consistent ownership helps steady the ship during this rebuild. Between Young’s development and their collection of draft picks, the Panthers have what they need to bounce back.

