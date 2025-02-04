Charlotte FC Teams Up With Station To Air Local Games

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 05: Karol Świderski #9 of Charlotte FC reacts with his team following a goal during the first half of the game against the CF Montréal at Bank of America Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

WBTV has made a deal to air two Charlotte FC games this February on Bounce TV, marking the team’s first local TV deal since they started playing in 2022. Fans can watch the games on channel 3.2 when Charlotte plays LA Galaxy on Feb. 9 and Portland Timbers on February 15. While people with digital tuners or antennas can tune in, Dish Network customers won’t be able to watch the broadcasts.

The TV coverage aims to reach Charlotte’s dedicated fans, who filled Bank of America Stadium consistently. In 2022, they pulled in an impressive 35,260 fans per game – only trailing Atlanta United FC’s attendance numbers.

These games are part of the Coachella Valley Invitational, a major California tournament running Feb. 6-15. Charlotte starts against current MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy in what should be an exciting match.

Dean Smith takes over the team for 2025, after being hired in December 2023. He’s the third coach to lead Charlotte FC, following Miguel Ángel Ramírez and Christian Lattanzio. The team dealt with coaching changes during a rocky 2022 season. They ended up with 13 wins, 18 losses, and 3 ties, landing in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

“This is what makes me proud,” said Head Coach Christian Lattanzio to Charlottefootballclub.com. “That our team, and for an expansion team it is not a given, to be able to go on every pitch home and away and to be in control and to try and play the way that suits us.”

A highlight came in youth development when Brian Romero signed as the club’s first homegrown player. He worked his way up through Charlotte’s academy before getting a pro contract.

This TV deal shows how far they’ve come since 2022, when Charlotte FC joined Major League Soccer as team number 28, sharing Bank of America Stadium with the Carolina Panthers.

While the deal brings games to local TV, you can’t stream them through Bounce TV. Fans will need to use over-the-air signals to catch these special broadcasts.

