Panthers Look at Defensive Help With Eighth Pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Yetur Gross-Matos #97 and Frankie Luvu #49 of the Carolina Panthers celebrate after a sack during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

With 9 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers have the eighth spot and want to use it to help boost their defense. The eighth pick has been good for Carolina. They’ve landed stars like Christian McCaffrey and Jaycee Horn from this spot.

The team started looking at players at both the East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales, the team’s front office leaders, are heading up the search for new talent. They’re checking out players to fill needs at edge rusher, defensive tackle, safety, and wide receiver spots.

James Pearce Jr. from Tennessee leads the edge rusher rankings at CBS Sports. The standout defender racked up 19.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles behind the line during his college career.

Penn State’s hard-hitting linebacker Abdul Carter impressed with 17.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks in his final season. But draft experts think he’ll be gone in the top three picks, long before Carolina can pick.

At defensive tackle, Michigan’s Mason Graham has gotten attention from scouts. Oregon’s Derrick Harmon is another solid option. Both could help strengthen Carolina’s defensive line.

Malaki Starks from Georgia looks great at safety. But teams usually don’t take safeties early in round one, something the Panthers need to consider given their defensive holes.

On offense, Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan comes in after winning 2024’s Polynesian Collegiate Football Player award. He could be the receiver QB Bryce Young needs.

Trading down is still possible. The Panthers are keeping an eye on Mike Green and Luther Burden, who they might target if they trade back for extra picks.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!