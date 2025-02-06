Carolina Panthers Break NFL Record for Points Given Up, Look To Fix Defense in 2025

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: Tre Tucker #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders is tackled by Nick Scott #21 of the Carolina Panthers as #87 blocks Michael Mayer #87 blocks during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

After a rough season where they allowed 479 points, the Carolina Panthers broke an NFL record. Now they’re rushing to rebuild their broken defense before 2025 begins. Their defense fell apart all season. Teams ran over them for almost 180 yards per game on the ground. With only 32 sacks and 9 interceptions, they were one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

Dan Morgan, the team’s GM, wants to overhaul the defensive line. Pro Football Focus gave them a terrible 51.6 pass-rush grade, the worst in the league.

“We’re gonna look to bring passionate football players, first of all. And then we’re gonna look for playmakers on both sides of the ball,” Dan Morgan said. “So, defensive side — guys that can take the ball away, guys that can affect the quarterback.”

Morgan wants competition in every position. His plan aims to drive improvements on both offense and defense. Big names like Khalil Mack and Josh Sweat could end up in Carolina through free agency. The team’s also looking at Levi Onwuzurike to help their weak defensive front.

The issues were everywhere this year. Quarterbacks had plenty of time to throw, while defenders couldn’t get interceptions. Everything that could go wrong did.

Now, scouts are looking through college talent. They’re searching for players who can make a difference right away. But time’s running out. With tight salary caps, they’ll need to move quickly when player deals start. When free agency opens next month, the front office has big decisions to make. They need to fix current problems while planning for the future.

Their success in 2025 depends on fixing this mess of defense. Better numbers in points allowed, run defense, and quarterback pressure will show if they’ve made the right moves.

