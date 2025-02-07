Berman Family Takes Lead on Bringing WNBA Back to Charlotte by 2028

18 Jun 2000: Dawn Staley #5 of the Charlotte Sting making a hand gesture during the game against the Los Angeles Sparks at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. The Sparks defeated the Sting 70-62. Credit: Kellie Landis /Allsport

An ambitious effort to bring WNBA basketball back to Charlotte is underway, with the Berman family leading plans for what could become the league’s 16th team by 2028. Local supporters have gotten behind the idea, with 4,000 people already signing on to support professional women’s basketball’s return to North Carolina.

Work to get back the Charlotte Sting name began when Erica Berman started trademark paperwork last fall. WNBA officials are now working directly with the team behind the project to lock down the brand’s future.

“The bid process for us started in September 2022,” said potential team owner Erica Berman to the Queen City News.

Current Hornets owners Rick Schnall, Gabe Plotkin, and Damian Mills have teamed up with the Bermans, creating strong financial support for women’s basketball in the city.

As one of the WNBA’s first eight teams, the Sting put together a solid run from 1997 to 2006. During their ten years, they made the playoffs seven times and reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2001. Bojangles Coliseum was home to the team’s exciting games. Players Allison Feaster-Strong and Andrea Stinson wowed fans with their All-Star-level performances, becoming hometown favorites along the way.

Market researcher Nadia Eke’s review shows Charlotte has what it takes. Her research highlights the city’s strong foundation and fan base for a new WNBA team. The stingray-inspired team name has stuck with fans over time. Their best seasons saw them come close to the finals twice, first in ’98, then again in ’01.

The group aims to set up new practice facilities before the 2028 target. Not since the team left in 2006 has Charlotte had such a good chance at getting the WNBA back.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!