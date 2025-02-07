Charlotte Hornets Launch NBA’s First Black Excellence Jersey for Black History Month

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 25: A shirt reading "Built by Black History" is worn by a Toronto Raptors player before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on February 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Hornets showed off their new Black Excellence Jersey on Feb. 5, 2025, breaking new ground for NBA uniforms.

Taking their classic teal look, the jersey blends in unique elements celebrating Black community achievements. The design connects the team’s history with its goal to highlight local impact. The concept came from within. A staff member named Jones pitched this idea to team leaders during Black History Month planning. This move stands out as a bold step by the North Carolina team to celebrate Black excellence. NBA leaders are watching closely, thinking other teams might follow suit.

Through this fresh design, the Hornets show how team gear can share meaningful stories. Multiple NBA teams have already reached out about creating their own versions.

The team will sport these special uniforms during all February home games. Four games against Eastern Conference rivals will showcase the new look. Charlotte schools will receive teaching materials about the jersey’s meaning. Kids will learn about its importance during Black History Month lessons. Local sports stores say pre-orders are flying in. The team store has set up special areas just for this release.

Area youth basketball programs will get free jerseys. This helps connect young players to the deeper meaning behind the design.

The arena will keep a permanent display showing off this historic uniform. Fans can check out the story behind its creation and its impact on basketball.

