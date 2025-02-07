Panthers GM Dan Morgan’s First Draft Features Multiple Trades With Mixed Success

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 06: Owner David Tepper and general manager Dan Morgan of the Carolina Panthers look on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In a series of back-and-forth moves during the 2024 NFL Draft, Dan Morgan started his Panthers GM role by grabbing Xavier Legette and Jonathon Brooks early on. His debut draft included an impressive seven trades that reshuffled Carolina’s picks. After stepping in during late January, Morgan’s moves secured picks 32, 46, 52, 72, 155, 157, and a future second-round pick. His quick decisions caught the attention around the league.

“Morgan has a thorough knowledge of our football personnel and a clear vision to take the team forward,” said David Tepper to NFL.com.

Top selection Legette showed promise in his first season. While he pulled in 49 catches for 497 yards and four touchdowns in 13 starts, he struggled with consistency, dropping seven passes out of 84 throws his way. Brooks picked at 46, barely hit the field before bad luck struck. A torn ACL in week three cut his season short, raising questions about the pick given Carolina’s already-full running back room. A clever deal with the Colts brought two fifth-round picks to Carolina, numbers 142 and 155. The team quickly put them to work.

One pick landed Kentucky’s Trevin Wallace, who’s set to start next season. The other brought in DB Chau Smith-Wade, boosting the team’s defensive back options. Right before the trade deadline, Morgan shipped Jonathon Mingo and a late pick to Dallas for a fourth-round selection.

Morgan’s history with Carolina goes back to his playing days from ’01 to ’07. He learned the ropes as a scout with the Seahawks and Bills before returning to take the helm

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!