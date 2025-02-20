Charlotte Hornets Sign LaMelo Ball to $204 Million Contract Extension

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 20: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets controls the ball during the second half of a basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks at Spectrum Center on January 20, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Charlotte Hornets just locked up their star point guard LaMelo Ball, inking him to a massive $204 million extension that keeps him around until 2029.

Ball’s new contract will pay him $40.89 million per season, making him the team’s top earner. That’s a big step up from his rookie deal, a relatively small $35.5 million over four years.

Since joining the NBA, the 22-year-old has been nothing short of impressive. He grabbed Rookie of the Year honors in 2021 and became the youngest player ever to record a triple-double.

The team didn’t hesitate to show they believed in their young star. Last October, they picked up his option for 2023-24, then locked in this huge deal.

The numbers tell it all. Ball will earn more in his first year under the new contract than his entire NBA earnings to date. His total take-home will hit $70.7 million after just one season.

Still, there are some concerns. The talented guard missed a lot of games last year after breaking his right ankle, ending his season early.

With this contract, the Hornets have picked their guy to build around. After years of roster changes, they’re going all-in on their explosive guard.

The jump in pay is striking. From making $8.9 million yearly on his rookie contract, Ball’s now pulling in almost five times that amount.

By keeping Ball through 2029, the Hornets can now plan their future. Both sides agree on the direction they’re heading.

