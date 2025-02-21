ESPN Expands Women’s College Basketball Coverage With 500+ Games Across 2 Weeks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 19: JuJu Watkins #12 of the USC Trojans reacts as she collides with Jocelyn Tate #11 of the Michigan State Spartans during an 83-75 Trojans win at Galen Center on February 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Basketball fans are in for a treat as ESPN shows more than 510 women’s college basketball games from Feb. 12 to Feb. 25, 2025. The jam-packed lineup features 19 ranked teams in the first week, with 16 ranked teams taking the court the following week.

Week one brings 250 games to screens nationwide. Five games showcase ranked teams going head-to-head, highlighted by a big Sunday double-header: No. 7 UConn faces No. 4 South Carolina, followed by No. 5 LSU going up against No. 3 Texas.

College GameDay sets up in Columbia before the UConn-South Carolina matchup. Elle Duncan leads the coverage alongside analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike. Fans can tune in for pre-game coverage at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN+, with the game starting at 1 p.m. ET.

ACC Network brings seven games in the opening week, kicking off with Miami taking on No. 10 NC State. SEC Network offers six games, including Florida visiting No. 4 South Carolina’s home turf.

ESPN2 shows No. 3 Texas taking on No. 8 Kentucky, plus a showdown between No. 10 NC State and No. 12 North Carolina. ESPNU brings the smaller-school action with Southern Indiana playing Lindenwood and Harvard taking on Columbia.

The second week heats up with 260 games. ESPN+ streams 240 matchups, featuring three ranked teams facing off. Sunday delivers a triple-header: No. 1 Notre Dame plays No. 13 NC State, No. 9 North Carolina travels to Louisville, and No. 7 LSU faces No. 14 Kentucky.

GameDay heads to Raleigh to cover Notre Dame versus NC State. Pre-game coverage starts at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN+, with tipoff at noon ET.

ACC Network presents five games, starting with North Carolina facing Syracuse. SEC Network plans six games, with Arkansas at South Carolina being the highlight.

On ESPN2, No. 11 Duke hosts Louisville, while No. 17 West Virginia takes on No. 11 TCU. ESPNU rounds out the coverage with LeMoyne playing Fairleigh Dickinson and Kent State facing Ball State.

