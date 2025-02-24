NFL Salary Cap Jumps to $281.5M for 2025 Season

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 15: A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

In a big surprise, NFL teams will see their salary cap rise to $281.5 million next season, a huge jump from this year’s $255.4 million limit.

This big increase doubles what teams could spend back in 2009 when the cap was $123 million. Teams had carefully planned for $265-275 million in their 2025 budgets, making this news a real surprise.

Next week at the NFL Scouting Combine, league officials and the Players Association will work out the final number. This unexpected money changes how teams can go after free agents and keep their best players.

The Detroit Lions are in good shape with $53.9 million to spend, putting them tenth in available money. Tampa Bay can now seriously consider keeping both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans on their team.

But some teams still have money problems. The Saints need to fix a $50 million deficit, while Atlanta, Seattle, Buffalo, and Cleveland will go over the cap once March arrives.

Carolina has to make do with $19.84 million, trying to balance their needs while keeping key linemen Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen. The Giants got some relief but still ranked near the bottom in spending money.

This increase follows the trend. The cap was $188.2 million just five years ago in 2019. Now teams have more money to spend before free agency starts.

With this extra cash, teams can move quickly in free agency. Smart teams will grab talent before prices go up under the new limit.

The Giants want to fix their defensive backfield before the Combine begins. Meanwhile, Atlanta needs to make decisions about Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn’s fifth-year option.

League officials and union reps are still working out the exact number. Teams across the league are eager to finalize their spring plans.

