Charlotte FC Sets MLS Attendance Records, Prepares for Season Opener

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 05: Karol Świderski #9 of Charlotte FC reacts with his team following a goal during the first half of the game against the CF Montréal at Bank of America Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

In a record-breaking year, Major League Soccer hit 11 million fans for the first time. This achievement shows how much the sport has grown across North America.

At Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte FC pulled in huge crowds of 35,364 fans per game in 2024. In 2022, they squeezed in 74,479 fans against LA Galaxy, which remains the biggest single-game crowd in MLS history.

“It’s crazy it’s loud,” said Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream to wcnc.com. “Coming here last year, seeing videos and seeing what the fans and the atmosphere’s like, it’s not like anything I’ve experienced anywhere. To have that here, for us, for the city, it’s incredible. You come out of the handshakes and everyone’s turned around and jumping up and down, it’s electric and something we definitely cherish.”

The team kicks off its fourth season at home against Atlanta United on March 1, 2025. Their current season started with an exciting 2-2 draw against Seattle Sounders, though star striker Wilfried Zaha was sidelined.

League-wide attendance grew 5% as 19 teams saw bigger crowds pack their venues. The increase included a 12% jump in season ticket sales.

Big names helped draw fans across the country. Look at Vancouver, their attendance jumped 56% after signing some major players. This matches what happened when Lionel Messi joined, causing ticket sales to explode.

To pump up fans for the season opener, players showed off their skills during an open practice. After training, they hung out to meet fans and sign autographs.

While eight teams saw small drops in attendance, the overall trend looks great. MLS continues to grow as a major force in North American sports, with full stadiums proving its success.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!