Greg Olsen’s Fourth Annual Ungala Raises Money for Child Heart Care

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen looks on prior to the first half of the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Many athletes gathered at Steak 48 in Charlotte, NC on Feb. 24, 2025, to support the HEARTest Yard Foundation’s work helping kids with heart conditions.

The previous year’s event collected $305,000, providing over 6,100 hours of home nursing care for children after heart transplants. Greg and Kara Olsen started this event after their son T.J.’s life-saving heart transplant in 2021.

“The partnership of the community and with Steak 48 opening their doors,” Olsen said to wcnc.com. “We’re so thankful. The last Monday in February is one that our team holds close.”

The packed event attracted Panthers icons Luke Kuechly and Jonathan Stewart. NASCAR stars Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and Joey Logano mingled with attendees, while Charlotte FC’s Brandt Bronico joined the celebration.

Born in 2012 with a heart defect, T.J. Olsen faced many challenges. Before getting his transplant, he went through three open-heart surgeries and needed a pacemaker operation. Since T.J. was born, the foundation has given $5 million to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital. This money helps families whose kids are dealing with heart problems.

The evening featured silent auctions and raffles during dinner. Throughout the year, people can join other events, from playing in the HEARTest Yard Golf Classic to participating in the 5K.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!