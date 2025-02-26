Greg Olsen’s Fourth Annual Ungala Raises Money for Child Heart Care
Many athletes gathered at Steak 48 in Charlotte, NC on Feb. 24, 2025, to support the HEARTest Yard Foundation’s work helping kids with heart conditions.
The previous year’s event collected $305,000, providing over 6,100 hours of home nursing care for children after heart transplants. Greg and Kara Olsen started this event after their son T.J.’s life-saving heart transplant in 2021.
“The partnership of the community and with Steak 48 opening their doors,” Olsen said to wcnc.com. “We’re so thankful. The last Monday in February is one that our team holds close.”
The packed event attracted Panthers icons Luke Kuechly and Jonathan Stewart. NASCAR stars Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and Joey Logano mingled with attendees, while Charlotte FC’s Brandt Bronico joined the celebration.
Born in 2012 with a heart defect, T.J. Olsen faced many challenges. Before getting his transplant, he went through three open-heart surgeries and needed a pacemaker operation. Since T.J. was born, the foundation has given $5 million to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital. This money helps families whose kids are dealing with heart problems.
The evening featured silent auctions and raffles during dinner. Throughout the year, people can join other events, from playing in the HEARTest Yard Golf Classic to participating in the 5K.