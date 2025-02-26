Charlotte Hornets Set Sights on 2025-26 Season, Build Around Ball and Miller

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 20: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets controls the ball during the second half of a basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks at Spectrum Center on January 20, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Making a major pivot, the Charlotte Hornets have put their entire roster up for trades. Their rebuild focuses on the dynamic pairing of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

Ball continues to impress with incredible numbers: 27.3 points, 7.2 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game. Miller shined with 21 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists before a knee injury cut his season short.

“That’s one of the guys (Ball) who’s definitely supposed to be here,” Miller said to SI.com. “Hats off to him for not laying his head down, not getting down on himself, only because he didn’t make All-Star. He’s gonna keep shining and being LaMelo.”

Strategic trades have stocked their resources. They’ve collected 6 second-round picks and additional first-rounders, creating opportunities to build around their young core. Getting Jusuf Nurkic mid-season proved impressive. His combination of shooting range and passing ability meshes well with the team’s explosive guards.

The next priority will be landing a dominant center in the draft. This addition would complete their starting lineup heading into next season. Looking toward 2025-26, the team is taking a new direction. They’re evaluating which players fit their plans.

Those draft picks are valuable assets now. The team wants players who can complement Ball and Miller immediately. By blending young talent with experienced veterans, Charlotte is building something promising. Their methodical approach suggests better times are coming.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!