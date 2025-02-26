Charlotte Hornets Set Sights on 2025-26 Season, Build Around Ball and Miller
Making a major pivot, the Charlotte Hornets have put their entire roster up for trades. Their rebuild focuses on the dynamic pairing of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
Ball continues to impress with incredible numbers: 27.3 points, 7.2 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game. Miller shined with 21 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists before a knee injury cut his season short.
“That’s one of the guys (Ball) who’s definitely supposed to be here,” Miller said to SI.com. “Hats off to him for not laying his head down, not getting down on himself, only because he didn’t make All-Star. He’s gonna keep shining and being LaMelo.”
Strategic trades have stocked their resources. They’ve collected 6 second-round picks and additional first-rounders, creating opportunities to build around their young core. Getting Jusuf Nurkic mid-season proved impressive. His combination of shooting range and passing ability meshes well with the team’s explosive guards.
The next priority will be landing a dominant center in the draft. This addition would complete their starting lineup heading into next season. Looking toward 2025-26, the team is taking a new direction. They’re evaluating which players fit their plans.
Those draft picks are valuable assets now. The team wants players who can complement Ball and Miller immediately. By blending young talent with experienced veterans, Charlotte is building something promising. Their methodical approach suggests better times are coming.