SEC, Big Ten Want 4 Guaranteed Playoff Spots Each in New College Football Setup

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: A general view of the field prior to the 2024 SEC Championship between the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The SEC and Big Ten are pushing for four spots each in the bigger College Football Playoff, backed by a spring deal that gives them a say over how it works. Their move could change how college football looks going forward.

The plan would give the ACC and Big 12 two automatic spots, with one spot saved for the best Group of Five teams. This deal came up after SEC and Big Ten leaders hinted they might break away to run their own playoffs.

ACC’s Jim Phillips just got his contract extended to 2029, but nobody’s sure where he stands on playoff changes. His longer stay puts him right in the middle of dealing with the money gaps between conferences getting bigger.

TV deals are behind the growing money gap. While other conferences got new media contracts, the ACC is stuck with ESPN until 2036. This gap affects football and basketball programs.

In Dallas, the CFP Management Committee will work on these format changes. They’re meeting while people worry about too much power ending up with just two conferences in Division I football.

TV contracts created big money differences. The SEC and Big Ten’s huge TV deals make way more money than other conferences, letting their schools spend more on recruiting and facilities. Last spring’s unsigned deal could change college football’s postseason. While the details aren’t public, papers suggest big changes in how teams qualify.

Schools not in the top two conferences are struggling more. They have to choose between spending on sports or academics, something happening in other college sports too.

These talks are happening while athletic departments worry about player safety. Studies linking football hits to brain damage make future planning trickier.

Leaders are rushing to set new playoff rules before current deals run out. What they decide will affect everything from game schedules to how money gets split across college football.

