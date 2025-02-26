South Carolina Guard Simpkins Heads to NFL Combine After Record-Setting College Career

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - SEPTEMBER 07: Head coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates with Torricelli Simpkins III #76 of the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Kroger Field on September 7, 2024 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

NFL scouts will get their first glimpse of South Carolina guard Torricelli Simpkins III in Indianapolis this week. The star lineman secured his invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine following an impressive run of 43 consecutive starts.

From Charlotte’s Olympic High School to N.C. Central and finally South Carolina, Simpkins has impressed at every level. His big moment came against Texas A&M, where he dominated defenders with six pancake blocks and an 88% grade, earning Outland Trophy National Player of the Week.

Before Simpkins joined the team, South Carolina’s offensive line was ranked a poor 132nd nationally in sacks allowed. That all changed with his arrival. Against the Aggies, his line kept the quarterback safe while creating holes for the team’s strongest rushing game of the season. The SEC recognized his effort, naming him Offensive Lineman of the Week.

At N.C. Central, Simpkins knocked down defenders with 81 pancake blocks in his sophomore season alone. His outstanding play twice earned him MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors, drawing attention from SEC schools.

Now Simpkins is part of a select group, one of six Charlotte-area players invited to NFL testing. The local group includes prospects from Georgia Tech and North Carolina schools.

Former NFL veteran Ben Grubbs now leads Simpkins’ pre-combine training. This adds to the groundwork set by mentors Brandon Thompson and Rashad Graham.

Working with South Carolina position coach Lonnie Teasley, his skills improved dramatically. NFL scouts noticed his talent, leading to spots on both the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist and the 2023 Bluebloods FCS Preseason All-American Third Team.

“Those coaches helped me get to this level, and helped me become the player that I am today,” Simpkins told The Observer. “It means a lot, being able to show all the work they put into me is paying off.”

During the combine workouts, teams will evaluate how well he uses techniques picked up from studying NFL stars like Elgton Jenkins, Quenton Nelson, and Trent Williams.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!