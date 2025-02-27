2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Breaks Ticket Sales Record

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 13: Hideki Matusyama of Japan plays his shot on to the 18th green during the final round of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on August 13, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

At Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, Saturday tickets are gone for the 2025 PGA Championship. The week-long golf event, running May 12-18, is expected to bring in around 200,000 fans.

Regular tickets range from $69 to $262 on tournament days. A new option called “championship plus” offers unlimited food and non-alcoholic drinks at concession stands, though alcohol costs extra. Corporate sales have already beaten next year’s Valhalla totals. Work crews have finished most preparations, including new shuttle drop-off points and dedicated areas for Uber and Lyft pickup.

“It’s a sports city but more importantly the Carolinas is a hotbed of golf,” Jason Soucy, the championship director, said to wcnc.com. “It’s not surprising me we’re breaking all the records. We are actually ahead of schedule right now.”

Kids under 16 can get in free with an adult ticket holder. This goes along with other family-friendly changes, including the new bridge that makes the entrance safer.

Fans will see big improvements across the course. Two-story viewing stands now overlook holes 17 and 18. They’ve expanded the patio area, and a new pro shop sells official merchandise. These updates build on successful elements from the 2017 tournament.

Coming after the Masters as the year’s second major, this tournament offers the winner over $1.9 million from an $11 million prize pool. The championship has featured golf’s best players since 1894. It switched from amateur to professional play in 1916. Players like Brooks Koepka have made history here, winning back-to-back titles in 2018-2019.

Looking for tickets? Start by joining the PGA Registry. Getting on the list early helps your chances, but doesn’t guarantee spots. When tickets go on sale, you’ll need to act fast – they’re first-come, first-served.

