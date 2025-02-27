This Day in Sports History: February 27

On February 27 in years past, a Boston Celtics legend set an NBA record, along with some iconic Olympic moments and two notable cricket milestones. Let’s take a closer look at these and other significant events.

Celtics Records and Free Throws

This day brought up more Boston basketball statistics and a long free throw streak:

1959: Boston Celtic Bob Cousy sets an NBA record with 28 assists, as the Celtics score 173 points against the Minneapolis Lakers.

Olympic Games

This day had some hockey, skating, and a world record moment:

1960: The United States Olympic Ice Hockey Team beats the USSR 3-2, en route to a gold medal.

Baseball and Cricket Moments

This day featured one of baseball’s first games played, along with some notable cricket debuts:

1925: Test Cricket debut of Clarrie Grimmett, who took 5-45 and 6-37 vs. England.

Looking back on Feb. 27th, there are some great historical moments in baseball, like when Mickey Mantle signed a contract that would be worth nearly $1 million today. Carl Lewis, considered one of the greatest athletes of all time, made yet another mark at the Olympics. He is famous for winning nine Olympic gold medals and 10 World Championship medals, including eight golds. He was also named World Athlete of the Century by the IAAF.

Celtics legend Bob Cousy’s single-game assist record ranks fifth on the all-time list. Scott Skiles holds the top spot with 30 assists in a game. It’s also not every day that a team scores 173 points in a game. Boston’s 173 points rank sixth all-time, with the top spot belonging to the 1983-84 Detroit Pistons, who scored 186 points.