ACC Basketball Programs Struggle Against Top Competition

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: A view of the ACC logo with confetti after the Championship Game of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 16, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Among ACC basketball teams, Duke leads the way with a 6-3 record against top teams, while other schools in the conference are having a rough time in big games.

North Carolina’s season paints a mixed picture: an 18-11 overall record but only one win in eleven games against ranked teams. The Tar Heels now face a critical matchup with Duke to end their regular season.

Two ACC teams, NC State and Syracuse, can’t get anything going against top opponents, both sitting at 0-8. The Wolfpack are sinking deeper into a nine-game conference losing streak, while Syracuse looks headed for just their second losing season since ’69.

These struggles extend beyond the ACC. After making the tournament three years straight, Iowa now sits at 1-11 against top teams, putting their tournament chances in jeopardy. In the SEC, South Carolina’s tough 1-14 record against strong teams comes during a 13-game losing streak.

Miami’s losing run against top teams shows how much they’ve dropped off. At 0-7, they could end up with a program-worst 24 losses.

Since 2018, the NCAA’s NET rankings have taken over from RPI, creating matchups based on team rankings and where games are played. This system helps decide who makes March Madness.

Standing out from the rest, Iowa State boasts a solid 6-4 record against top competition. Their success against good teams makes them a bright spot among major conference programs.

The stats paint a tough picture: four major conference teams haven’t won a single game in seven or more tries against top teams. Four more have managed just one win despite lots of chances.

Colorado joins this list of struggling teams, going 1-11 against top competition. With ten big losses adding up, they’re heading toward their first losing season in nine years.

