Charlotte Area Bars Ready for Soccer Season With 24 Official Watch Party Locations

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 01: Wilfried Zaha #10 of Charlotte FC celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the MLS match between Charlotte FC and Atlanta United at Bank of America Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Next spring, two dozen local bars will show Charlotte FC matches through a special partnership with Michelob Ultra and Wicked Weed Brewing.

The CLTFC Bar Network kicked off on March 1, 2025, when the team faced Atlanta United FC at Bank of America Stadium.

From the casual atmosphere at 12th Man Sports Pub to the British feel of Big Ben, fans can watch every moment of the game. The Bulldog Taproom and Cabarrus Brewing are among the best places to catch the club’s third MLS season.

While these locations are part of a bigger network of 80-plus bars showing MLS games across the city, they’ll offer special benefits for fans who come to watch.

What began as small watch parties in 2022 has grown into packed venues during the team’s first two years. Smart fans show up early. Each bar creates its own gameday atmosphere, from food specials to giveaways and live music to get fans excited.

The bars are spread throughout Charlotte’s neighborhoods, making it easy for anyone to find a place to enjoy the gameday atmosphere.

Soccer’s popularity in Charlotte continues to grow. Since starting in 2022, fans have filled Bank of America Stadium to capacity during the season to watch each match in person.

Through proper preparation, the staff at each bar knows how to handle busy game days. They need to meet specific requirements to become an official location.

Each bar features special decorations showing it’s an official partner, making it easy for fans to find real gameday locations.

