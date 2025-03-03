Charlotte Restaurant Asks for Free Hornets Tickets During Team’s Horrible Losing Streak

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets holds his head after being hit by the Sacramento Kings during the first half at Golden 1 Center on February 24, 2025 in Sacramento, California.

In a bold move of local attitude, a Charlotte restaurant has asked for free tickets while the Hornets continue to struggle, losing four games in a row by a total of 150 points.

Dilworth Neighborhood Grill took a shot at the team, putting up a sign criticizing their terrible performance. Their recent losses: by 53, 42, and 36 points, have left fans angry. With only 14 wins and 41 losses, this season has become a complete disaster. Check out the post here.

Charlotte Hornets Losing Streak

The team is now nearly at the bottom of the NBA, with the second-worst record. In their latest loss, they got beaten by the Washington Wizards, who had only won about 10 games all season.

With fewer fans showing up to home games, the restaurant’s gutsy move speaks to what many frustrated fans are feeling. They’ve done this before, taking shots at Panthers management with similar signs.

Owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin have kept quiet about the sign and haven’t said how they’ll fix things. They’re getting more criticism as the losses keep piling up.

There might be hope when they play Dallas next, according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index. This game could help them end their awful losing streak.

News outlets are all over the story while experts break down what’s wrong with the team’s plays and teamwork. It’s turning into one of the worst seasons the team has ever had.

The restaurant’s sign has gotten everyone in the city talking, with other local businesses also calling for changes. Their previous public statements got lots of attention, even getting Panthers owners to stop by.

