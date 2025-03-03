Savannah Bananas Add Second Game at Bank of America Stadium After 3 Million Join Ticket Waitlist
An incredible 3 million fans jumped to join the waitlist for Savannah Bananas tickets, leading the team to add another game at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on June 6, 2025. The huge demand left almost no seats for the first scheduled game.
“We are thrilled the Savannah Bananas selected Charlotte as one of their locations this year! We’re going to witness a once-in-a-lifetime show, and we can’t wait for the Bananas and their fans to experience the Queen City,” said Danny Morrison, Executive Director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, to wbtv.com.
Savannah Bananas Coming to Charlotte
The baseball entertainers will take on The Party Animals twice in one day. With the stadium’s huge 75,000-person capacity, an amazing 150,000 fans can see the show during the doubleheader.
Bank of America Stadium has never hosted baseball before. Crews will convert the NFL field, putting in temporary baseball diamonds and adjusting seats for America’s pastime. Fans who manage to get tickets will pay $40 to $60. From the 90,000 people wanting Charlotte seats, winners will be picked through a random draw.
This visit comes after the team’s big success in Kannapolis back in 2023. The Charlotte stadium is one of three NFL venues picked for their upcoming tour.
The Georgia team combines baseball with dance moves and fast-paced gameplay in their special “Banana Ball” format. Since starting their fun spin on baseball, they’ve blown up nationwide.
Playing in such a big venue marks a huge step forward. As ticket demand keeps growing, more major stadiums, both NFL and college, could host games soon.
The two games will boost local businesses through tourist spending. Bank of America Stadium now adds baseball to its busy schedule of football, soccer, and concert events.