Savannah Bananas Add Second Game at Bank of America Stadium After 3 Million Join Ticket Waitlist

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Malachi Mitchell of the Savannah Bananas is introduced before their game against the Party Animals at Richmond County Bank Ball Park on August 12, 2023 in New York City. The Savannah Bananas were part of the Coastal Plain League, a summer collegiate league, for seven seasons. In 2022, the Bananas announced that they were leaving the Coastal Plain League to play Banana Ball year-round. Banana Ball was born out of the idea of making baseball more fast-paced, entertaining, and fun. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

An incredible 3 million fans jumped to join the waitlist for Savannah Bananas tickets, leading the team to add another game at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on June 6, 2025. The huge demand left almost no seats for the first scheduled game.

“We are thrilled the Savannah Bananas selected Charlotte as one of their locations this year! We’re going to witness a once-in-a-lifetime show, and we can’t wait for the Bananas and their fans to experience the Queen City,” said Danny Morrison, Executive Director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, to wbtv.com.

Savannah Bananas Coming to Charlotte

The baseball entertainers will take on The Party Animals twice in one day. With the stadium’s huge 75,000-person capacity, an amazing 150,000 fans can see the show during the doubleheader.

Bank of America Stadium has never hosted baseball before. Crews will convert the NFL field, putting in temporary baseball diamonds and adjusting seats for America’s pastime. Fans who manage to get tickets will pay $40 to $60. From the 90,000 people wanting Charlotte seats, winners will be picked through a random draw.

This visit comes after the team’s big success in Kannapolis back in 2023. The Charlotte stadium is one of three NFL venues picked for their upcoming tour.

The Georgia team combines baseball with dance moves and fast-paced gameplay in their special “Banana Ball” format. Since starting their fun spin on baseball, they’ve blown up nationwide.

Playing in such a big venue marks a huge step forward. As ticket demand keeps growing, more major stadiums, both NFL and college, could host games soon.

The two games will boost local businesses through tourist spending. Bank of America Stadium now adds baseball to its busy schedule of football, soccer, and concert events.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!