Charlotte Expects $200M Economic Boost From ACC Tournament, PGA Championship

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 27: A general view of a PGA pin flag during day one of the Scottish PGA Championship at Dalmahoy Golf & Country Club on August 27, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Kenny Smith/Getty Images)

Spring 2025 will turn Charlotte into a sports hub when two major events come to town. First comes the ACC men’s basketball tournament in March, then the PGA Championship arrives in May.

“Having these events here, both for the hospitality industry as well as for the city as a whole. All those visitors and those events drive other transactions. [Visitors] buy things and go to restaurants. So on several levels, it’s of advantage to the city.” said City Councilman Ed Driggs to wbtv.com.

The basketball games will draw 60,000 fans over five days. When golf takes over, 40,000 people will walk through the gates each day. Most hotels will be completely booked during the PGA event.

Golf week will bring 1,000 temporary jobs. Looking at similar events, when Southern Hills hosted the 2022 PGA Championship, Oklahoma brought in $150 million.

Charlotte’s previous ACC games show the city’s potential. The 2022 tournament brought $20 million to local businesses. Last year’s sports events added $179 million to the city’s economy.

Visitors will pack the city streets, filling everything from local restaurants to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Transit workers and airport staff are preparing for the crowds.

Ticket sales are ongoing as March approaches. Charlotte’s history shows it knows how to handle major sports events.

Companies keep an eye on these events, considering Charlotte for future conventions. Success from past tournaments has already helped secure some deals.

For small businesses near the venues, these tournaments could bring their biggest sales ever. Restaurant owners and local shops are eager for the wave of new customers.

Good results could lead to bigger opportunities. City planners hope to host NCAA Final Fours or even Super Bowls in the future.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!