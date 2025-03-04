Spectrum Center Launches First East Coast Reusable Cup Program for NBA Games

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 03: A general view of the court during the second half of a basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Golden State Warriors at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Starting March 1, people at Spectrum Center should have noticed a big change in how they get their drinks. The Charlotte arena’s move to reusable cups is the first of its kind at East Coast sports venues.

Teaming up with Bold Reuse, the arena created this new waste-reduction system. As other NBA arenas look on with interest, Spectrum Center becomes one of just two places in the country using this approach.

Spectrum Center Reusable Cups

“Spectrum Center is setting a new standard for sustainability in sports venues on the East Coast,” said Heather Watkins, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bold Reuse, to qcnews.com.

The system runs smoothly. Cups go through thorough cleaning after each use. Collection bins are placed around the arena, while staff members prepare each cup for its next round.

“We are constantly seeking opportunities to reduce waste and promote environmental awareness among our patrons, and this is just the latest example of one way we can drive change in our building and our community,” said Donna Julian, Executive Vice President, and Chief Venues Officer, to qcnews.com.

Bold Reuse has proven its worth. They’ve helped keep millions of pounds of waste out of landfills across America. Venues everywhere are now looking to copy their successful approach.

This change fits right in with the arena’s environmental efforts. Energy-efficient lighting runs above while water-saving features work below, all pieces of a larger plan to reduce waste. Taking part is easy. Clear signs show fans where to return cups, and helpful staff are there to give directions. Everything flows naturally, making it simple for everyone to help out.

These programs keep expanding as more venues jump on board. Sports facilities everywhere are pushing harder for greener events. New venues are eager to join in.

The arena keeps improving by learning from what works. Smart decisions about resources have already made a real difference throughout the facility.

