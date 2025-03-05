Bill Belichick Names Full UNC Football Staff, Brings NFL Veterans to Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 14: Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels addresses the crowd during halftime in the game against the La Salle Explorers at the Dean E. Smith Center on December 14, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

In a big move, Bill Belichick revealed his UNC football coaching staff on March 3. The news comes as his first college staff after his incredible run with New England.

His team blends pro and college experience. Freddie Kitchens takes over the offense, while Steve Belichick runs the defense. Breaking from tradition, Michael Lombardi comes in to manage both team operations and player deals.

Kitchens, former Browns coach, will work with tight ends alongside Will Friend handling the offensive line and Garrick McGee leading receivers. Matt Lombardi steps in as QB coach, coming off success with a star quarterback at Oregon.

Mike Priefer takes over special teams after his NFL career. Brian Belichick, who coached defensive backs during two Super Bowl victories, brings his expertise to Chapel Hill.

Chris Jones brings championship experience from his Grey Cup victory in Canada. Former NFL star Jamie Collins moves to coaching, joining the defensive team.

One familiar face remains, Natrone Means. The Tar Heel legend coached under Mack Brown, bringing twenty years of knowledge to the program.

The move south starts a new chapter for the coach with six Super Bowl rings. He took over Carolina’s program just last month.

Steve Belichick comes from Washington’s defense, where he called plays last year. Earlier, he helped build New England’s championship defenses.

Michael Lombardi takes on a unique GM role. Beyond regular duties, he’ll handle player endorsement deals – now crucial in college football.

These twelve coaches pack serious experience. Together, they’ve won eight Super Bowl rings, one Grey Cup, and victories at every level of football.

