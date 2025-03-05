Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium To Host FIFA Club World Cup Matches in June 2025

LISBON, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 18: Eliesse Ben Seghir of AS Monaco celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off Second Leg match between SL Benfica and AS Monaco at Estadio da Luz on February 18, 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Bank of America Stadium will host FIFA Club World Cup matches in Charlotte next summer. Games will run June 22-30, with tickets starting at $35.

The month-long tournament brings 32 elite clubs to the U.S. MLS teams Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders join the competition, while Real Madrid faces off against CF Pachuca. Tickets for the opening match start at $100.

FIFA World Cup Matches Coming to Charlotte

Fans have been quick to grab tickets, most seats for the June 28 and 30 quarter-finals are already sold out. Looking to watch SL Benfica take on Bayern Munich? Tickets range from $35 to $135.

This event helps prepare for North America’s 2026 Men’s World Cup. That tournament will make history by expanding from 32 teams to 48 for the first time.

Charlotte’s soccer presence continues to expand. The stadium, built in ’96, saw renovations in 2014. Now, owners will invest another $800 million to prepare for more major international events. They’re working to establish the area as a major sports destination.

Previous soccer events brought waves of visitors to local businesses. Hotels reached full capacity during last summer’s semifinals, while restaurants and shops saw a surge in customers. Stadium operator Tepper Sports & Entertainment will benefit from venue rentals and concessions.

Charlotte’s soccer journey began with matches from visiting European teams. Now it has its own MLS team, which started in 2019. While the city didn’t land the 2026 World Cup games, leaders are planning viewing parties and celebrations.

Inter Miami got its tournament spot thanks to U.S. host privileges, based on MLS standings. Soccer superstars like Messi and Mbappé will take the field.

For the future, city leaders have bigger plans. They’re considering a bid for the 2031 Women’s World Cup. Upcoming stadium upgrades will add enhanced seating and modern amenities to meet international standards.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!