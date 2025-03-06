ACC Network Expands Basketball Tournament Coverage With 35+ Hours of Programming

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 29: A detail view of an ACC Network television camera during the Clemson Tigers' football game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Memorial Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Next year, ACC Network is rolling out much bigger tournament basketball coverage from North Carolina. They’re planning an impressive lineup including women’s quarterfinal games on ESPN2, something that’s never happened before.

Women’s basketball is getting a major boost as ESPN2 will show two quarterfinal games and both semifinals. ESPN’s main channel will air the women’s championship game live.

Everything kicks off with the early rounds from both the Ally Women’s and T. Rowe Price Men’s tournaments. ACC Network will exclusively show these opening games, making sure fans can catch all the early action.

Some of the best announcers will be calling the games. The star team of Jenn Hildreth, Pam Ward, and Beth Mowins handles women’s games, while Wes Durham teams up with Cory Alexander and Jim Boeheim for men’s coverage.

“Nothing But Net” will keep fans updated with live coverage from both locations. Kelly Gramlich and Muffet McGraw provide expert analysis for women’s games, while Joel Berry breaks down the men’s action.

ACCNX will stream everything after the games, from press conferences to award ceremonies. When March Madness gets here, Selection Sunday shows on March 16 will reveal which teams made the NCAA Tournament.

The network is partnering with Athletes for Hope to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8. Kids from local communities will get to watch the women’s semifinal games live.

Thanks to ACCNX’s streaming service, fans can catch every exciting moment. All press conferences and celebrations will be available to watch live or later.

This bigger coverage package is a big deal for ACC basketball. Getting women’s games on ESPN2 shows how many more fans are watching tournament basketball.

As teams get ready for the big dance, Selection Sunday wraps up tournament week with back-to-back shows showing where each team lands in March Madness.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!