ACC Wrestling Championships Return to Duke After 27 Years

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 01: The "Cameron Crazies" and fans of the Duke Blue Devils react during the second half of the game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Florida State Seminoles at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Duke University’s Cameron Indoor Stadium will host the 2025 ACC Wrestling Championships on March 9, bringing the event back to Durham for the first time since 1998.

North Carolina grabbed key spots with Ethan Oakley taking the top seed at 133 pounds and Joshua Ogunsanya leading at 174 pounds. NC State’s Isaac Trumble rounds out the top seeds, heading the heavyweight class at 285 pounds.

Virginia Tech leads the pack with four top seeds, as returning champions Caleb Henson and Sam Latona look to defend their titles. Pittsburgh has two wrestlers at the top of their weight classes, Reece Heller heads up the 184-pound division while Mac Stout leads at 197 pounds.

Wrestling begins at 10 a.m. and continues all day. Championship matches will air at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network and ACC Network Extra.

The tournament features seven teams competing across ten weight classes. Top seeds move directly to quarterfinals, while Pittsburgh brings a strong team of eight ranked wrestlers hoping to qualify for NCAA Championships.

NC State faces challenges with both Santaniello brothers, Vinnie and Anthony, out with injuries, leaving key gaps in their lineup as the tournament approaches.

Pittsburgh comes in with a loaded roster including three wrestlers ranked No. 4, plus others ranked No. 3 and No. 6 in their divisions.

This event wraps up three straight years in North Carolina venues, following NC State in 2023 and UNC in 2024.

Follow all matches through the tournament central page and team social media. Tickets are available for $10 online or $15 at the door.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!