NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill Named Duke’s 2025 Commencement Speaker
Duke University revealed its graduation speaker for next year during its recent victory over Wake Forest. Grant Hill, the basketball legend, will speak to the Class of 2025 at Wallace Wade Stadium on May 11.
“I am thrilled that Grant Hill will address the Class of 2025 in May,” said Duke President Vincent E. Price to Duke Today. “He is an extraordinary leader who has excelled in athletics, broadcasting, and business. I’m confident that his perspectives and insights will inspire and motivate our graduates as they celebrate their achievements at Duke and embark on the next phase of their lives.”
Grant Hill Takes on College Graduation in NC
Following his impressive NBA career, Hill moved into business, buying ownership stakes in the Atlanta Hawks and Baltimore Orioles. His company, Hill Ventures, handles major real estate projects across the country.
Students will meet at 9:30 a.m. for the ceremony, which coincides with Duke’s hundredth anniversary. Hill follows previous speakers like NBA commissioner Adam Silver and comedian Jerry Seinfeld.
While at Duke, Hill helped the Blue Devils win two consecutive NCAA championships. His famous pass to Christian Laettner created one of college basketball’s most memorable moments, the shot that beat Kentucky in ’92. His outstanding performance earned him three All-American honors and his number 33 now hangs from the ceiling.
Hill played brilliantly for 18 seasons in the pros, earning seven All-Star appearances and Olympic gold. He entered the Hall of Fame in 2018. Now, he provides commentary for March Madness games on CBS and Turner Sports.
His connection to Duke remains strong. Since 2021, Hill has helped shape university policy on the Board of Trustees while leading USA Basketball as Managing Director.
Together with his wife, Hill runs a foundation helping give children better opportunities through education. Their efforts impact young people throughout the country.
Having Hill speak makes perfect sense during Duke’s centennial celebration. His journey from college athlete to successful businessman shows graduates what they can achieve after college.