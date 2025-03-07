Belichick Leads Second UNC Football Practice, Adapts to College Game

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 12: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels poses during a press conference on December 12, 2024 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick ran his second practice at UNC on March 5. The move from pro football to college represents a big change after his 24 years in the NFL.

“That’s the great thing about being a head coach. I can coach anybody I want,” Belichick told News & Observer, setting clear expectations for his Tar Heels team.

The coach who grabbed six Super Bowls now tackles key challenges in Chapel Hill. His biggest task: Finding a new quarterback after Jacolby Crisewell and Conner Harrell left the team. Meanwhile, Max Johnson continues recovering from a broken leg.

Spring practice shows major differences between college and pro football. Unlike the NFL, NCAA rules allow padded spring sessions, something Belichick learned watching his son Steve coach at Washington.

Following his Patriots routine, players practiced without numbers on their jerseys. This makes staff track progress by watching form and movement rather than looking at jersey numbers.

As defensive coordinator, Steve Belichick brings new approaches from his time with the Huskies. His experience under Jimmy Lake shapes how spring training runs.

The Tar Heels look for a fresh start with their proven leader. After splitting from New England, where he won 333 games, Belichick picked Chapel Hill for his next move.

Watch practice and you’ll spot his signature style. He moves quickly between position groups, shouting directions through his whistle, coaching both offense and defense with the same energy.

While his main methods remain, they’re now adapted to college rules. Film study and detailed practice plans stay important, but NCAA rules create new limits.

The March training pushes ahead as coaches size up talent and put systems in place. Johnson’s recovery plays a big role in their plans at quarterback.

