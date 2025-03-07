Clemson Women’s Basketball Hits 50-Year Milestone With Big Celebration in 2025

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 02: The Clemson Tigers stand for the national anthem during their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second round of the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 02, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

This year, Clemson will celebrate 50 years of women’s basketball, dating back to their first game, a showdown with South Carolina in 1975. The program flourished under Jim Davis’s leadership, becoming a powerhouse in NCAA Tournaments. What began as a single team has grown into a complete lineup of women’s sports at Clemson. Today’s female athletes enjoy first-rate facilities, robust funding, and Title IX protections across campus.

Legends like Barbara Kennedy and Itoro Coleman left their mark, earning All-American honors and setting records that hold today.

Recent performances showcase the program’s strength. The Tigers beat rival South Carolina in the Palmetto Series and grabbed a victory in ACC tournament action, despite dropping their final home game.

Behind the scenes, conference dynamics could bring changes. A fresh deal linking the ACC with Florida State and Clemson might alter revenue sharing between schools.

The program’s history features remarkable coaches on the bench. After Davis built the foundation, Cristy McKinney kept pushing forward. Today, women lead many areas of athletic operations.

The anniversary celebration will bring alumni back to share memories and revisit past victories. These reunions will bridge the gap between current players and their predecessors.

Every season, Clemson battles ACC powerhouses Duke and North Carolina. Their competitive spirit in these matchups shows they belong among the elite. The team emerged during major shifts in college athletics. Its journey from then to now reflects the incredible progress in women’s sports.

Throughout 2025, former and current players will join together. These events celebrate everyone, from star athletes to dedicated fans, who helped build this program from the ground up.

