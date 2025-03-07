NFL Quarterbacks Host Charlotte Charity Pickleball Event for Local Health Organizations

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 03: Sam Howell of the Washington Commanders, left, and Drake Maye, both former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterbacks, watch the game against the Duke Blue Devils at the Dean E. Smith Center on February 03, 2024 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tar Heels won 93-84. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Two NFL stars transformed the Tipsy Pickle sports center into a community gathering spot on March 5. Drake Maye and Sam Howell played pickleball matches against fans, collecting money for three important health organizations in Charlotte. Participants challenged former UNC standouts while placing bids on coveted sports memorabilia.

Golf pro, Johnson Wagner, added to the fun with driving and putting challenges. As evening fell over Charlotte, athletes and community members came together for a good cause.

The Patriots’ rookie Maye, picked third in the 2024 draft, showed up ready to play. His competitor Howell stayed humble, telling wcnc.com, “I’m definitely not as good as Drake, he plays a lot, I don’t play a whole lot.”

North Carolina roots run deep for both players. Maye broke passing records at UNC after growing up in Huntersville. Union County native Howell set his own records before getting drafted by the NFL in the fifth round of 2022.

Autographed Manning brothers’ jerseys, from both Peyton and Eli, created heated bidding wars. Each offer pushed the donations higher for the three selected charities.

The “Beat An NFL QB” event supported three local causes: The Katie Blessing Foundation, Agnes Weisiger Breast Health Center at Novant, and Go Jen Go Foundation. The Katie Blessing Foundation helps families dealing with their children’s serious illnesses. The Agnes Weisiger Center provides breast health services, while Go Jen Go helps breast cancer patients.

Between games, both the Seahawks quarterback and the Patriots rookie talked about their connections to Charlotte. Their charity work through sports shows their ongoing support for their hometown community.

