WSSU, Johnson C. Smith Go 3-1 at CIAA Women’s Flag Football Kickoff

In an exciting weekend of play, Winston-Salem State and Johnson C. Smith came out on top at Civitan Park. The March 5-6 event kicked off the 2025 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association women’s flag football season.

Eight teams competed during the two-day tournament: Bluefield State, Bowie State, Claflin, Fayetteville State, Livingstone College, and Virginia Union rounded out the field.

WSSU powered through their games with intensity. After blanking Livingstone 12-0, they went on to beat both Fayetteville State and Johnson C. Smith in day two’s games.

“It feels great, it’s exciting,” head coach Brandon Harris said to wcnc.com. “It’s new. We had tryouts back in September, and it’s been taking off ever since with support and love from faculty and staff.”

Smith’s team showed impressive skills in their first tournament. The Charlotte-based squad, which just started tryouts last fall, matched WSSU’s strong record.

This win adds to Smith’s rich athletic history, which started when they hosted the first-ever HBCU football game back in 1892.

Next up, these top teams will meet in Richmond at Virginia Union University’s CIAA Round-Up. The road to victory ends with the championship game on April 10 in Charlotte.

This first-ever tournament shows the CIAA’s effort to expand women’s sports options. New teams from eight schools hit the field, marking a big moment for the conference.

WSSU’s players came with solid experience, having already played through an NFL program and a Florida tournament earlier this year.

As more teams get ready to join the upcoming Virginia Union event, women’s flag football at HBCU schools keeps growing stronger.

