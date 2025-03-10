NBA Star Steph Curry Takes Assistant GM Role at Davidson College in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 03: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

In a bold move, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors has taken on an assistant general manager position at Davidson College. This is the first time a current pro-athlete has stepped into an NCAA administrative role.

Teaming up with Austin Buntz, who comes with marketing expertise from Under Armour, Curry will help lead both basketball teams at his former school. Their combined talents suggest exciting changes ahead for the college’s athletics program.

Steph Curry Joins Admin at Davidson College

“The Davidson experience is top notch,” Curry said in a statement released by the school. “My journey from when I got to Davidson in 2006 to now demonstrated that I had the opportunity to play basketball at the highest level, got a great education, an amazing network through the Davidson alumni and continue to wave the Davidson flag. I want very talented, high character student athletes to have that same experience.”

Together with his wife Ayesha and the Berman family – Don, Matt, and Erica – Curry will create a multi-million dollar fund. This money will upgrade facilities, bring in top players, and help boost the program.

From 2006 to 2009, Curry dominated on the court for the Wildcats. His college career peaked during two March Madness appearances, including an incredible run to the Elite Eight in 2008, before Kansas knocked them out.

His incredible shooting made him Davidson’s all-time leading scorer – a record he still holds fifteen years after playing his last college game.

The new leadership team brings fresh energy to Davidson. Buntz’s marketing background combined with Curry’s basketball expertise could create a winning formula for both teams.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!