NBA Star Steph Curry Takes Assistant GM Role at Davidson College in North Carolina
In a bold move, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors has taken on an assistant general manager position at Davidson College. This is the first time a current pro-athlete has stepped into an NCAA administrative role.
Teaming up with Austin Buntz, who comes with marketing expertise from Under Armour, Curry will help lead both basketball teams at his former school. Their combined talents suggest exciting changes ahead for the college’s athletics program.
Steph Curry Joins Admin at Davidson College
“The Davidson experience is top notch,” Curry said in a statement released by the school. “My journey from when I got to Davidson in 2006 to now demonstrated that I had the opportunity to play basketball at the highest level, got a great education, an amazing network through the Davidson alumni and continue to wave the Davidson flag. I want very talented, high character student athletes to have that same experience.”
Together with his wife Ayesha and the Berman family – Don, Matt, and Erica – Curry will create a multi-million dollar fund. This money will upgrade facilities, bring in top players, and help boost the program.
From 2006 to 2009, Curry dominated on the court for the Wildcats. His college career peaked during two March Madness appearances, including an incredible run to the Elite Eight in 2008, before Kansas knocked them out.
His incredible shooting made him Davidson’s all-time leading scorer – a record he still holds fifteen years after playing his last college game.
The new leadership team brings fresh energy to Davidson. Buntz’s marketing background combined with Curry’s basketball expertise could create a winning formula for both teams.