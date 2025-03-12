ACC Mascots Race Go-Karts at Charlotte Motor Speedway Before Basketball Tournament

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 28: The Louisville Cardinals mascot reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 28, 2024 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

ACC mascots took to the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, kicking off the excitement leading up to next month’s tournament with some fast-paced fun.

This fun event adds another memorable moment to ACC tournament history. Since 1954, these beloved mascots have entertained fans with crazy antics and community service across different cities.

Louisville’s mascot Louie the Bird sped past the competition to grab the win. NASCAR star Joey Logano stopped by to give the mascots some pointers before they started racing.

Picking Charlotte as the host city mixes racing culture with basketball action. The city’s deep racing roots add extra buzz to March Madness this year.

While Logano knows plenty about winning races, he stayed neutral about basketball predictions. He just smiled watching the mascots bump around his home track. “I feel like this is a very unfair question to ask me,” Logano said to wsoctv.com when asked about his favorite basketball team. “Considering the audience around me. I’m not going to answer that, at all.”

The go-kart race matches the fun spirit of past ACC pre-tournament events. Over the years, these mascots have brought smiles to children and connected with communities.



From modest beginnings to major television events, the ACC tournament has become huge. Seven decades of intense basketball have made it legendary.



Coming back to North Carolina brings the games to where ACC basketball started. The big Spectrum Center is ready to welcome more than 20,000 fans.



The mascots raced on historic ground, the same track where NASCAR’s best compete throughout the year. It’s classic Charlotte, where basketball energy meets racing excitement.



Next March brings the real competition, as teams battle for the conference championship and a spot in the national tournament.

