Louisville’s Pat Kelsey Named ACC Coach of the Year After Record-Breaking Season

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 04: Pat Kelsey the head coach of the Louisville Cardinals gives instructions to his team against Morehead State Eagles at KFC YUM! Center on November 04, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Pat Kelsey earned ACC Coach of the Year honors by transforming Louisville into a dominant force. In just one season, he took an 8-win team and created a 25-6 powerhouse that went 18-2 in conference play.

On the road, they were simply dominant. Nine away victories came by an impressive 16.4-point average — third-best in the nation. That’s pretty impressive for a team ranked ninth in preseason polls.

No other Division I team matched the Cardinals’ remarkable 17-win improvement. They secured a two-seed in the ACC Tournament, dominating conference rivals with 15 wins by double digits.

This award marks the first time since 2005 that a Cardinals coach grabbed ACC Coach of the Year. Under Kelsey’s leadership, the team dominated opponents in 19 games by more than 10 points, twice winning by over 30.

Star player Chucky Hepburn earned the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award and All-ACC First Team spot. His versatility in defending multiple positions made the defense excel.

Terrence Edwards, Jr. earned his way onto the All-ACC Third Team, putting up 15.8 points per game. His scoring touch got even better once conference play began.

The new coaching staff brought energy with an aggressive defense and fast-paced offense. These adjustments led to the team’s incredible turnaround.

Before Louisville, Kelsey built a successful program at Winthrop. His achievements there caught Louisville’s attention.

Now the Cardinals await their ACC Tournament opener on March 13. With a double-bye secured, they’re aiming for their first conference title under Kelsey.

As victories accumulated, so did attendance. Each home game saw larger crowds, giving the team tremendous energy.

Making the Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year finalist list rounds out Kelsey’s achievements. The team’s 48-point victory, their largest margin yet, shows their remarkable progress.

