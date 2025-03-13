Charlotte Knights To Hold First-Ever Drone Show After March Baseball Game

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of Truist Field, home of the minor league baseball team, Charlotte Knights, on September 14, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

This spring, baseball fans will see something amazing when the Charlotte Knights put on their first drone show after a game against the Gwinnett Stripers at Truist Field.

For 12 thrilling minutes, 150 drones will light up the night sky over downtown Charlotte. The team at Sky Elements, known for breaking world records, will run this modern light show.

The game starts at 6:05 p.m., and the show begins right after the last out. The drones will fly in formation, creating patterns that showcase the team’s history. Want to see this cool combo? Get tickets at the stadium box office, over the phone, or online at CharlotteKnights.com.

This mix of traditional baseball and modern tech shows where sports entertainment is going. Sky Elements has put on shows at big venues all over the country, from ballparks to packed stadiums.

The team started back in 1976 as the Charlotte Orioles. They changed their name to the Knights in 1988 and moved to their current home in 2014. This new night show is another way to bring fans closer to the team. This Triple-A club keeps community spirit strong with events throughout the year.

Set against Charlotte’s bright skyline, the show will honor local baseball traditions. The downtown location makes the perfect backdrop for this sky show.

The stadium is ready with its modern features and family fun areas. Officials expect full seats for this first-of-its-kind mix of baseball and high-tech entertainment.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!