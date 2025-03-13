LaMelo Ball Puts up Record-Breaking Numbers in First Year of $203M Hornets Deal

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 20: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets controls the ball during the second half of a basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks at Spectrum Center on January 20, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

In a hot start to his huge contract, LaMelo Ball is putting up 25.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.0 assists through March. The young star’s stats are breaking Charlotte Hornets records left and right. Before this season kicked off, Ball signed the biggest deal the Hornets have ever handed out at $203.85 million.

Ball’s incredible run is unlike anything seen in team history. No other Hornet has ever reached the 25-5-5 milestone. His shooting numbers are up and down though, 40.3% overall and 33.1% from deep. The 22-year-old’s numbers look a lot like what Kemba Walker did in his last Charlotte season when he averaged 25.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds.

On the floor, Ball’s impact goes way beyond just stats. His chemistry with rookie Brandon Miller has people around the NBA talking. Walker told si.com, “I think those two guys are very, very talented and can take this organization to places that it’s never been.”

Since Walker left for Boston in 2019, Charlotte has changed their game plan. The team is betting everything on their young guard to get them back to the playoffs.

Even though he missed out on the All-Star game, Ball’s combo of scoring and playmaking puts him in elite company. His current numbers are breaking several team records, cementing his spot in Hornets history.

Miller showing up gives the team an exciting duo that could change everything going forward. The front office is all in on these two young guns.

With Ball signed through 2029, Charlotte has their main guy locked up. The team took a big swing on their young star, and so far he’s proving them right.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!