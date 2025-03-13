ACC Tournament Kicks Off With Mascot Hospital Visit, First-Round Games
The ACC basketball tournament got underway in Charlotte on March 11. School mascots spread cheer at three Novant Health locations while teams faced off in first-round games.
Five beloved mascots from Duke, UNC, Clemson, Miami, and Syracuse brought joy to patients at Presbyterian Medical Center. The costumed characters also visited Hemby Children’s Hospital and Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital.
On the court, Notre Dame squeaked past Pitt with a score of 55-54. Cal pulled out a thrilling double-overtime win against Virginia Tech, 82-73. Syracuse edged Florida State 66-62 in a close contest.
Duke, the number one seed, moved straight to the quarterfinals along with Louisville, Clemson, and Wake Forest. Fifth-seed UNC takes on Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. on March 12.
These hospital visits highlight the partnership between Novant Health and ACC teams during the tournament season. Patients beamed with excitement when the mascots entered each facility.
The Cal-Virginia Tech game kept everyone watching until the very end through two intense overtime periods. Their fierce matchup showed why this tournament has been a fan favorite since 1954.
The Duke-UNC rivalry remains the tournament’s most iconic matchup, featuring memorable games across seven decades.
The teams that won their opening games now face the conference’s top seeds. Each team looks to make their mark in the quarters on the road to championship glory.
The mascot visits to patients and kids help create connections between ACC programs and local healthcare providers. This custom brings the excitement of sports right to those in the hospital.