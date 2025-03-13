ACC Tournament Kicks Off With Mascot Hospital Visit, First-Round Games

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 07: ACC mascots pose for a photo before the 2024 ACC Football Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The ACC basketball tournament got underway in Charlotte on March 11. School mascots spread cheer at three Novant Health locations while teams faced off in first-round games.

Five beloved mascots from Duke, UNC, Clemson, Miami, and Syracuse brought joy to patients at Presbyterian Medical Center. The costumed characters also visited Hemby Children’s Hospital and Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital.

On the court, Notre Dame squeaked past Pitt with a score of 55-54. Cal pulled out a thrilling double-overtime win against Virginia Tech, 82-73. Syracuse edged Florida State 66-62 in a close contest.

Duke, the number one seed, moved straight to the quarterfinals along with Louisville, Clemson, and Wake Forest. Fifth-seed UNC takes on Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. on March 12.

These hospital visits highlight the partnership between Novant Health and ACC teams during the tournament season. Patients beamed with excitement when the mascots entered each facility.

The Cal-Virginia Tech game kept everyone watching until the very end through two intense overtime periods. Their fierce matchup showed why this tournament has been a fan favorite since 1954.

The Duke-UNC rivalry remains the tournament’s most iconic matchup, featuring memorable games across seven decades.

The teams that won their opening games now face the conference’s top seeds. Each team looks to make their mark in the quarters on the road to championship glory.

The mascot visits to patients and kids help create connections between ACC programs and local healthcare providers. This custom brings the excitement of sports right to those in the hospital.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!