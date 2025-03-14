Carolina Panthers Launch York County Girls Middle School Flag Football League With $49,000 Grant

With a $49,000 grant from Panthers Charities, York County schools, and the Carolina Panthers will kick off their first middle school girl’s flag football league next March.

Fourteen middle schools across York County will put together teams. Kids from Banks Trail, Castle Heights, Clover, Dutchman Creek, Fort Mill, Gold Hill, Oakridge, Pleasant Knoll, Rawlinson Road, Saluda Trail, Springfield, Sullivan, and York Middle Schools will hit the field for this exciting first season.

On March 13th at 4:45 p.m., Dutchman Creek Middle School in Rock Hill will host the kickoff event. School officials and Panthers staff will greet teams during a special opening ceremony.

Kids from four school districts — Clover, Fort Mill, Rock Hill, and York District 1 — will come together in this new club program. Spring games run through May 3rd, when teams compete for the championship title.

Since 2022, the Panthers have backed girls flag football in North Carolina. Their $500,000 support has helped create 120 high school teams across the state.

“The Carolina Panthers are excited to partner with school districts in York County in the creation of this important pilot Girls Middle School Flag Football pilot program,” said Panthers Director of Community Relations Riley Fields to tegacaysun.com.

Flag football keeps getting bigger. It’s now an official high school sport in 14 states, and will be part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Women’s college flag football started in the spring of 2021 through the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. This no-contact version teaches key football skills — catching, throwing, and defensive moves — without the risks of regular tackle football.

Research shows clear benefits: girls who play sports have better physical and mental health. Playing sports builds confidence, helps with setting goals, and creates future leaders.

