This Day in Sports History: March 14

On March 14, there were some notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Let’s take a closer look at these.

Unforgettable Games & Remarkable Records

Great moments in sport that happened on March 14th include:

1874: English FA Cup Final, Kennington Oval, London. Oxford University beats the Royal Engineers, 2-0.

College Basketball Tournaments

March 14th featured a few conference tourney upsets:

1993: In the 14th, Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament, Seton Hall beats Syracuse, 103-70.

Sports History

Some of the biggest names in sport came up on March 14th:

1961: Former New York Yankees general manager George Weiss, becomes the first President of the New York Mets, after an MLB expansion franchise formed.

Looking back on these March 14th statistics, the theme was definitely scoring records, featuring legends from the NBA and NHL. Wilt Chamberlain is tied for fourth all-time in playoff points in a game with 56. The GOAT, Michael Jordan, holds the record for the most points in a playoff game with 63.

In hockey, Gordie Howe finished his career third all-time in goals scored with 801. The Great One, Wayne Gretzky, holds the top spot with 894 goals, but that record might soon be broken. The Great Eight, Alexander Ovechkin, is on pace to surpass it and become the first player to reach 900 goals.