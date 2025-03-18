ACC Sets Record With 8 Teams in 2025 NCAA Women’s Tournament

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 09: The Duke Blue Devils celebrate their 76-62 win against the NC State Wolfpack during the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament Championship Game at Greensboro Coliseum Complex on March 09, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Katie Januck/Getty Images)

In an impressive display of dominance, the ACC broke its previous record by getting eight teams into the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The third-seeded North Carolina team (27-7) will play Oregon State at home on March 22. Their appearance highlights an amazing streak, they’ve only missed one tournament since 1982, when COVID canceled the 2020 event.

Coming off their first ACC championship in over ten years, Duke landed a No. 2 seed and will face Lehigh. NC State, who tied for the regular season title after posting a 26-6 record, begins their journey against Vermont.

The seventh-seeded Louisville Cardinals are heading to Fort Worth to play Nebraska. Their 14 straight tournament appearances are remarkable, though not quite matching Notre Dame’s incredible 27-year run.

In their first year in the ACC, California got the eighth seed and will play Mississippi State out in Los Angeles. The sixth-seeded Florida State earned an at-large spot, setting up a game with George Mason in Baton Rouge.

ACC teams have dominated since 2014 with 130 wins. Even more impressive: three different teams from the conference have made it to the Final Four in just the last three years.

ESPN will show every game of March Madness across all 67 matchups. After regional games wrap up March 28-31, the action moves to Tampa for the Final Four from April 4-6.

This is Tampa’s fourth time hosting the championship games, after successful stints in 2008, 2015, and 2019. Teams will battle through four regional brackets, with games starting March 21.

Notre Dame will host Stephen F. Austin in their 30th tournament appearance. The Fighting Irish know how to win it all, having taken championships in both 2001 and 2018.

With eight teams making the tournament, the ACC tops its previous best of seven from 2014 and 2015. Having six first-round games on ACC home courts shows just how strong the conference is in 2025.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!