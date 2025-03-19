ESPN Rolls Out Spring Football Coverage With Pro Days, Games Across All Networks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: An ESPN logo is shown ringside before the Top Rank fights at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden on June 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Spring football will dominate ESPN channels through March and April 2025. Coverage kicks off March 19 at Alabama, with SEC Network airing their Pro Day beginning at 11 a.m.

April 12 features three big events. UVA kicks things off at noon on ACC Network. GT follows on ACCNX/ESPN+ at 1 p.m. The Hokies round out the day at 3 p.m., live from Lane Stadium.

During Pro Days, NFL scouts evaluate draft prospects through rigorous workouts. Players run the 40, jump for height in verticals, and push through bench press reps. They also tackle broad jumps, race through 60-yard shuttles, and showcase position-specific moves.

The ACC Huddle team analyzes Miami’s NFL hopefuls during their Pro Day coverage on March 24 at 4 p.m. on ACC Network.

Several ACC teams broke from tradition this year. BC, FSU, UNC, and NC State canceled their spring games. Instead, they’re offering fans behind-the-scenes looks at team preparation through special network content.

Attention shifts to Boulder as Deion Sanders leads Colorado’s spring campaign starting March 11. The Buffs take over ESPN2 on April 19 at 4:30 p.m. for their showcase event.

GT pulls double duty on April 12. After the White and Gold Game ends at Bobby Dodd, baseball takes over against Cal at 4.

For more coverage, catch spring football updates throughout SportsCenter. Check ESPNPressRoom.com for updated schedules and announcing teams.

