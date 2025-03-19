RiverDogs Name Larry Larson as New Play-by-Play Broadcaster

Charleston RiverDogs at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park on July 2, 2013 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Starting March 18, Larry Larson takes over as the new voice of the Charleston RiverDogs, replacing Jason Kempf, who accepted a position as lead broadcaster for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.

His broadcasting role will include all 66 home games and select road games for the Tampa Bay Rays’ Single-A affiliate. Fans can listen to every game through MiLB.com and watch on MiLB.tv.

Alongside his Charleston duties, Larson continues his work at Southern Illinois University as a broadcaster covering various sports. He also serves as CEO and co-founder of Clutch Sports Media.

Before coming to Charleston, he spent three seasons with Single-A Dunedin, where he handled both broadcasting and media relations for the Blue Jays’ affiliate.

Just three years after graduating from Bradley University, Larson joins a successful organization. The RiverDogs have won three Carolina League titles since 2021. Their new season kicks off at home on April 4.

After four seasons calling RiverDogs games, Kempf returns to his home state. The Illinois native brings his talent to a team known for both on-field success and community involvement.

