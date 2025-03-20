Carolina Panthers Have 9 Picks in 2025 NFL Draft, Including Number 8 Overall

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: (L-R) Jackson Mitchell #49, Trevin Wallace #56, and Michael Barrett #41 of the Carolina Panthers train during Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

With nine picks in the upcoming draft, the Carolina Panthers are ready to make moves from the eighth spot overall.

A paperwork mix-up almost lost them a fourth-round pick to Chicago. The NFL spotted and corrected the mistake, leaving the Panthers loaded with picks across six rounds, plus extra picks in rounds four and five.

The Panthers’ draft picks start at Number 8, then move to Number 57 in round two, which they got from Los Angeles. They own Number 74 in the third, plus consecutive fourth rounders at 111 and 114 — one of their own, one from Dallas.

Three fifth-round picks came from various trades: Number 140 from New York, Number 146, and the Ravens’ Number 163. Their last pick comes at Number 230 in round seven, thanks to Arizona.

After a rough 5-12 season, GM Dan Morgan’s team will head to the draft in Green Bay from April 24-26. The three-day event could transform their roster.

The draft picks give them multiple chances to find talent to help 2023’s top pick, Bryce Young. They’re looking for both offensive playmakers and defensive help.

At Number 8, game-changing players should be available. The later picks could bring both ready-to-play starters and prospects.

Good deals with the Rams, Cowboys, Giants, Ravens, and Cardinals built this collection of picks. Each trade added another opportunity to find talent.

Free agency decisions and team needs will guide their draft strategy. Getting it right could push them up the NFC South rankings.

